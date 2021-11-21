Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Tops $483,776.77

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $483,776.77 and $14,937.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00384539 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001393 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.68 or 0.01146449 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,310,517 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

