Datamine FLUX Market Cap Hits $761,210.69 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $761,210.69 and approximately $32,617.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00069557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.13 or 0.07277051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,656.17 or 0.99564036 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 883,578 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.