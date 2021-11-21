Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVDCF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

