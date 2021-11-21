Dawn Protocol Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00005803 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $247.22 million and approximately $31.47 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,582,903 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

