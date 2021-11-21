Decentral Games Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $438.71 or 0.00766837 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $152.10 million and $1.80 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

