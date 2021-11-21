Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $157,597.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00235449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00088240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.