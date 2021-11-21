Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $456.25.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:DECK opened at $434.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $241.24 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

