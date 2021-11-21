DEEPSPACE Market Cap Hits $34.01 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $34.01 million and $1.45 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

