Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.63.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DE stock opened at $346.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.91 and its 200-day moving average is $356.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

