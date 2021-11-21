Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $346.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

