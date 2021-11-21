Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 176,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of DKL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

