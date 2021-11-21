Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 836,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DROOF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,226. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

