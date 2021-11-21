Delphy Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 6% against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $37,306.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00221463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

