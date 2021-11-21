Dent Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Dent has a market capitalization of $603.07 million and $70.55 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.