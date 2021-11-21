DePay Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $40,630.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.89 or 0.07218718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.42 or 1.00170651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

