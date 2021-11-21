Depth Token (DEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,010.00

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Depth Token has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $484,355.53 and approximately $17,010.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00231999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.