DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $48.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $645.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.