Dero Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Dero has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $22.04 or 0.00038201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $242.65 million and $1.52 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,697.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.14 or 0.07258840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.79 or 0.00374006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.81 or 0.00977192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00085391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.25 or 0.00421590 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00272595 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,008,885 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.