Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0044

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Devery has a market cap of $274,822.96 and approximately $9,199.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00222344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

