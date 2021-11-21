Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 0.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of DVN opened at $40.60 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.