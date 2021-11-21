DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

