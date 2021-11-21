Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $451,057.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00221463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.