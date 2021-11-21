Digiwage (WAGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $144.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Digiwage has a market cap of $35,458.71 and approximately $144.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

