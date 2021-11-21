Diligence Market Cap Tops $8,811.93 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diligence has a market cap of $8,811.93 and approximately $137.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005229 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000164 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars.

