Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $117,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average is $193.58. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $375.84.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

