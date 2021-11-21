Dimecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $259.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $259.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00286918 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.