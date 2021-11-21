Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001328 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00291436 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.