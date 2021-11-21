Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of DIN traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 433,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

