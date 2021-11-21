DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00226353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00088345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.