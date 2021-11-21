DMScript Market Cap Tops $225,890.69 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $225,890.69 and approximately $2,726.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

