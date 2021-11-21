DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in October

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.