DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in October

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.
About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.