Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $876.98 million and approximately $36.04 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.89 or 0.07218718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.42 or 1.00170651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Coin Profile

Dogelon Mars Coin Trading

