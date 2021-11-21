Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 19.9% in October

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DG traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.