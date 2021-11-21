Don-key (DON) Market Capitalization Tops $17.04 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Don-key has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and $1.33 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,857,636 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

