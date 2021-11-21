Donut Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Donut has a market cap of $956,108.45 and approximately $3,177.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

