DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $215.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,623,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900,655. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

