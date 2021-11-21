Dovu Achieves Market Cap of $15.66 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Dovu has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $9,782.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00225412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00088184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

