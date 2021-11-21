DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $81,845.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,118.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.70 or 0.00980580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00272803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00028084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.