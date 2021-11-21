DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00036563 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005903 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.