Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of DY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 506,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

