Dynamite Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $96,128.95 and $115,585.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00384560 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001323 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $672.49 or 0.01154659 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

