Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 94,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

