Ecoark (ZEST) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ecoark to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -31.37% -49.60% 5.49%

11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -5.37 Ecoark Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.88

Ecoark’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s peers have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecoark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2133 10668 15414 540 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 21.06%. Given Ecoark’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ecoark peers beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

