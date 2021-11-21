Edgeless Price Tops $0.0399 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Edgeless has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $296.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00222795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.