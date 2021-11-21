Edgeless Reaches Market Cap of $5.27 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $561.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

