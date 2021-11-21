Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $116.54 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,542,453,291 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,428,081 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

