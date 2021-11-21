Effect.AI (EFX) Tops One Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00224409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00726242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00075865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

