EFFORCE (WOZX) Achieves Market Cap of $68.06 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $68.06 million and $1.59 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EFFORCE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFFORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EFFORCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EFFORCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.