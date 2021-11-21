Efinity Token (EFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $276.11 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $276.11 million and approximately $20.19 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00002744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00225412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00088184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

