Electrum Dark (ELD) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $11,675.90 and approximately $106.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 277.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00118021 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

